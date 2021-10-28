YouTube
    Direct link to check IISERs BS-MS Admission 2021 seat allotment results for BS-MS dual degree programme

    New Delhi, Oct 28: The Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IIERs) has announced the seat allotment results. The results for admission to the BS-MS dual degree programme through the state and central board and Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) channels is available on the official website.

    The SCB channel is for those students who have applied for the IISER admission after qualifying the IISER aptitude test 2021. The KVPY channel is for those who have qualified the KVPY aptitude test.

    "In view of the current uncertainties in the board examinations it has been decided that the eligibility criterion for admission to IISERs this year will stand at 60% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for GEN/OBC/OBC-NCL and 55% marks in aggregate or equivalent grade for SC/ST/PWD in class XII or equivalent examination for candidates of science stream from all eligible boards," an official statement read.

    "Candidates who have not been allotted seats in this round will be considered in the next rounds. SAF payment is not needed for them at this stage," the statement also said.

    Candidates selected in the first round have to pay the seat allocation fee. For the SCB channel and KVPY channel the deadline is October 31 and October 30 respectively. The direct link to check IISERs BS-MS Admission 2021 for BS-MS dual degree programme is http://www.iiseradmission.in/seatallocation.html.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 11:21 [IST]
