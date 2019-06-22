  • search
    Direct link to check CUCET Result 2019

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 22: The CUCET Result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    The participating universities in this exam at the Central Universities of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kashmir, Kerala, Mahatma Gandhi (Bihar), Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, South Bihar and Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics. The preliminary answer keys it may be recalled were released in the last week of May. The results are available on cucetexam.in and curaj.ac.in.

    How to check CUCET Result 2019:

    • Go to cucetexam.in or curaj.ac.in
    • Click on the results link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 7:52 [IST]
