Direct link to apply for UPPRPB UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

    New Delhi, Apr 01: The UPPRPB UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 application process will begin today. More details are available on the official website.

    Starting today, candidates can log on to the official website and start applying today. There are 1.027 vacancies for the post of Sub Inspector-Civil Police. The number of vacancies for the posts of Platoon Commander and PAC and Fire Officer is 484 and 23 respectively. The total number of vacancies is 9,534.

    There would be three stages in the registration process- registration, enter qualification details and payment of application fees. The notification was issued on February 25 and the application process begins on April 1. The last date to apply is April 30. Candidates can apply for the UPPRPB UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 on http://uppbpb.gov.in.

    Direct link to apply for UPPRPB Police SI Recruitment 2021: https://upprpbsie20.onlineapplicationform.org/UPPRPBR/

