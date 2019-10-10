Direct link for IBPS RRB Clerk 2019 mock test

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 10: The IBPS RRB Clerk 2019 mock test has been released. More details are available on the official website.

This year the main exam will be held on October 20 2019. The institute has revised the exam pattern so as to include various languages as well. In order to ensure that the candidates are familiar with the pattern, the IBPS has released the mock test.

Candidates must note that this mock test is only to get familiar with the pattern. The questions provided are limited to 8 and are a mixed batch. This year onwards the main exam would be in English and regional languages which would depend on the state the candidate is from.

The candidates can view the questions either in the regional language or in English. The choice of state would determine the language. The mock test link is available on https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/167/63075/application.html.