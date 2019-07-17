  • search
    Direct link and steps to download IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 17: The IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card 2019 has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The institute of Banking Personnel Selection will select candidates for the Regional Rural Banks on the basis of the preliminary, main and interview round. The interview will be coordinated by the nodal regional rural banks with the help of IBPS and NABARD.

    Direct link and steps to download IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card

    The prelims will be held on August 3, 4 and 11 for officer scale 1. For the office assistant, the exam will be conducted on August 17, 18 and 25. The admit card is available on ibps.in.

    How to download IBPS RRB pre-exam training admit card 2019:

    • Go to ibps.in
    • Enter registration number and password
    • Enter captcha code
    • Login
    • Download admit card
    • View admit card
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 17, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
