Did you know Cheetahs can't roar?

New Delhi, Sep 22: Cheetah, the fastest animal on earth is scary but are you aware of the fact that such big cats cannot roar? Hard to believe? Here is a video on social media that will clear your doubt.

On day of Cheetah arrival, Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav posted the video the big cat, with a tweet saying everyone was waiting for a "roar" but instead they got someone belonging to the "cat's family".

Akhilesh was alluding to the 'purr' sound made by the cheetah in the clip. However, the Samajwadi Party chief was trolled brutally for spreading lies. Twitter users were quick to respond to his post reminding him that cheetahs don't roar, they meow.

Yes, you read it right! So this begs the question. Why can't cheetahs roar?

Unlike other big cats, including lions, tigers, leopards, and jaguars, cheetahs don't roar. They growl when there is danger, and usually only chirp, purr and meow.

Cheetahs are unable to roar because the bones in its voice box. All cats have this hyoid bone, but only the big cats that can roar have a two piece hyoid bone. The two piece hyoid bone is what makes it possible for cats to roar.

Cheetahs belong to the cat family and only have a one-piece hyoid bone. They can perform a large range of vocalisations, and some of them can be heard from around a mile away. So that is why cheetahs can't roar.

