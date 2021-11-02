Dhanteras 2021: Date, City-Wise Puja Timings, Auspicious time to buy gold, silver

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 02: Dhanteras, which marks the begining of festival of lights in India is observed on the 13th day of the month of Ashwin (of the Hindu lunar calendar) and this time it falls on 2nd November. Is a time when people consider buying into gold and other investments such as real estate as highly auspicious.

According to mytholohogy, on this day, Goddess Lakshmi came out of the ocean during the churning of the Milky Sea. Hence, Goddess Lakshmi, along with Lord Kubera who is the God of wealth, is worshipped on the auspicious day of Trayodashi. However, Lakshmi Puja on Amavasya after two days of Dhantrayodashi is considered more significant.

Lakshmi Puja on Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi should be done during Pradosh Kaal which starts after sunset and approximately lasts for 2 hours and 24 minutes, as per Drik Panchang.

Dhanteras 2021: Puja Muhurat for various cities

Chennai- 06:29 PM to 08:10 PM

Chandigarh- 06:14 PM to 08:09 PM

Kolkata- 05:42 PM to 07:31 PM

Bengaluru- 06:40 PM to 08:21 PM

Ahmedabad- 06:45 PM to 08:34 PM

Noida- 06:16 PM to 08:10 PM

Patna- 05:50 PM to 07:42 PM

Pune - 06:47 PM to 08:32 PM

Delhi - 06:17 PM to 08:11 PM

Bhubaneshwar- 05:56 PM to 07:43 PM

Jaipur- 06:25 PM to 08:18 PM

Hyderabad- 06:30 PM to 08:14 PM

Gurgaon- 06:18 PM to 08:12 PM

Bhopal- 06:25 PM to 08:14 PM

Lucknow- 06:05 PM to 07:58 PM

Dhanteras 2021: Auspicious Time for Gold Shopping

Abhijeet Muhurta: 11:42 AM to 12:26 AM

Gaudhool Muhurta: 05:05 to 05:29 (in the evening)

Pradosh Kaal: 05:35 to 08:14 (in the evening)

Rishabh Kaal: 06:18 to 08:14

Nishita Muhurta: from 11:16 to 12:07 (at night)

Things to note when you buy gold

Check the purity of the metal before you make a purchase. The two ways to measure the purity of gold is karat and fineness. 24 karat is the purest form of the metal while 22 karat has 2 parts of another metal like silver or zinc mixed in it.

Fineness is measured in purity in parts per thousand. For example, 24 karat gold will have a fineness level of 999.99. Another aspect to look out for is hallmarking.

Hallmark certifies the level of purity of the metal. It is the official recording of the proportionate content of precious metals in an article.