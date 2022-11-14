Delhi’s air improves; ban lifted on BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 14: The air quality of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) recorded slight improvement on Monday as Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 309 in the 'very poor' category.

Along with Delhi, the air quality in NCR also improved. Noida's AQI stood at 344 in 'very poor' category while Gurugram's air quality was 'poor' with AQI of 290.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

Curbs under stage 3 of anti-pollution plan to continue in Delhi-NCR: CAQM

Delhi's past seven days AQI:

Delhi lifts ban on BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles

Following the improvement in Delhi's air quality, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal led-state government removed the ban on BS-4 diesel and BS-3 petrol vehicles from Monday morning.

India Today quoted an official of the transport department as saying, "The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been stable for the last few days and no new order has been issued regarding this ban, so it will not be effective from tomorrow. We're monitoring the situation. If there is an increase in AQI, we'll review the situation."

Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' but parts of NCR breathe better

The ban was implemented at the direction of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The transport department banned the operation of BS-4 diesel and BS-3 petrol vehicles.

Before banning, the transport department had said in an order, "As per the directions provided under Stage III of the revised GRAP, there will be a restriction on playing BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel light motor vehicles (four-wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi. The above directions will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP stage, whichever is earlier. The restrictions will continue beyond November 13, if CAQM orders GRAP-III and above restrictions."

However, according to a Delhi government official, a meeting will be held on Monday to decide whether the curbs should continue or not.

In the ban, certain vehicles such as emergency services and government and election-related work vehicles do not come under the order.

Story first published: Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:20 [IST]