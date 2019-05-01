  • search
    Delhi weather: Expect thunderstorms today

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 01: Delhiites might get some relief from the sweltering heat on Wednesday as the weatherman has forecast thunderstorm and dust storm in the national capital.

    It was a warm Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 24.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

    Humidity was recorded at 49 per cent.

    The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of dust storm/thunderstorm towards the afternoon and evening and gusty winds of speed 30 to 40 km/hr.

    Cyclone Fani now extremely severe says Met as Odisha braces for the worst

    The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 42 degrees Celsius.

    The national capital reeled under searing heat on Tuesday, recording a maximum temperature of 43.7 degrees Celsius, the highest for the season so far.

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 1, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
