YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi wakes up to clear sky and 'moderate' air quality

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 14: Delhiites on Friday woke up to clear sky with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius.

    The weather office has predicted the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius.

    Delhi wakes up to clear sky and moderate air quality

    The relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent at 8:30 am.

    The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Thursday were 18.5 degrees Celsius and 30.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

    Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight, probe on: Delhi PoliceBomb threat on Delhi-bound flight, probe on: Delhi Police

    The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (128) category around 9:15 AM, data from the SAFAR showed.

    An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    delhi air quality

    Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 10:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 14, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X