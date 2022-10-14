Delhi wakes up to clear sky and 'moderate' air quality

IRCTC update: 145 trains cancelled on October 13; here is the complete list

New Delhi

oi-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 14: Delhiites on Friday woke up to clear sky with the minimum temperature settling at 19 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has predicted the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 31 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was recorded at 84 per cent at 8:30 am.

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Thursday were 18.5 degrees Celsius and 30.3 degrees Celsius respectively.

Bomb threat on Delhi-bound flight, probe on: Delhi Police

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (128) category around 9:15 AM, data from the SAFAR showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 10:19 [IST]