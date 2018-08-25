  • search

Delhi University Students' Union polls to be held on September 12

Posted By:
    New Delhi, Aug 25: The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 12, the university announced on Saturday.

    The election of office bearers of Delhi University's Student Union (DUSU) and members of Central Council is the most keenly contested students polls in the country.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The elections will be held on September 12, said a statement from the university. The date and venue for the counting of votes will be announced later, it said.

    The nomination papers for the office bearers of DUSU are to be submitted to the Office of the Chief Election Officer, DUSU elections 2017-18, latest by September 4.

    Nomination papers for the membership of Central Council are to be obtained from concerned colleges/departments or institutions and are also to be submitted by the same date.

    The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on the same day following which the list of duly nominated candidates will be published, the statement said, adding that candidates can withdraw their nominations till September 6.

    DUSU is the representative body of the students from most colleges and faculties. Apart from DUSU, which is an umbrella council, each college also has its own students union for which they hold separate elections.

    OneIndia News (with agency inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, August 25, 2018, 23:34 [IST]
