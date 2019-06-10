  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: Two arrested with illegal weapons in Dwarka

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 10: Two friends who wanted to become "satta" operators have been arrested in Dwarka area of the city for allegedly carrying illegal weapons, police said on Monday. The accused have been identified as Vishal Gupta (25), a resident of Dwarka, and Pravesh (25), a resident Uttam Nager, they said.

    Representational Image

    "The accused were arrested on Saturday from near Kakrola in Dwarka. One pistol and two live rounds were seized from Pravesh, while one country-made pistol and two live rounds were seized from Vishal," said Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

    During interrogation, they said that couple of months back they got an idea to become "satta" (gambling) operator and procured the illegal weapons, the officer added.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi new delhi arrested

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue