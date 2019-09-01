Delhi': Power consumption highest at night this summer

New Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1: The power demand in Delhi this summer peaked at night with "cooling load" due to the use of AC, coolers and fans contributing to maximum consumption of electricity. Data from Delhi's state load dispatch centre (SLDC) shows that on 90 days between May and August, the city's power demand peaked during night.

"Contrary to popular perception that higher day temperatures require more power consumption, Delhi's power demand is increasingly peaking during the night hours mainly because of cooling load," a discom official said.

Delhi's peak power demand has increased by over 250 per cent since 2002, when it was 2,879 MW. It clocked an all-time high of 7,409 MW on July 2 this year, according to the data.

"Cooling load is the main factor behind the increase in Delhi's power load. In fact, according to estimates, almost around 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load of ACs, coolers and fans," the official said.

Air conditioning can account for up to 30-50 per cent of annual energy cost of a company or households. During summers, Delhi's power demand peaked during night on 89 days - 19 in May, 18 in June, 24 in July and 28 days in August, the data shows.

In fact, even on July 2, when Delhi's demand clocked an all-time high of 7,409 MW, power demand in South and West Delhi first made an all-time high record on 3,159 MW in the afternoon only to again breach it during the night (3,189 MW), discom officials said. In BSES discom BRPL's area of South and West Delhi, the power demand peaked at night on 115 days - 26 in May, 29 in June, 29 in July and all 31 days in August. In East and Central Delhi, covered by another BSES discom BYPL, the power demand peaked at night on 97 days - 22 days in May, 24 days in June, 22 days in July and 29 days in August. In case of of North Delhi supplied by TPDDL, the power demand peaked at night on 52 days - 10 (May), 13 (June), 14 (July) and 15 (August), officials added. PTI VIT DPB