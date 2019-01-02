Delhi Police officer arrested for taking bribe

New Delhi

pti-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 2: The CBI has arrested a Sub Inspector of Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000, officials said on Wednesday.

Sub Inspector Gopal Singh posted at Lodhi Colony Police Station was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

It was alleged that the officer had demanded the bribe from the accused in a case that he was probing, assuring to "go soft on him", they added.

PTI