  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Delhi Police officer arrested for taking bribe

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 2: The CBI has arrested a Sub Inspector of Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000, officials said on Wednesday.

    Representational Image
    The CBI has arrested a Sub Inspector of Delhi Police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000, officials said Wednesday.

    Sub Inspector Gopal Singh posted at Lodhi Colony Police Station was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), they said.

    It was alleged that the officer had demanded the bribe from the accused in a case that he was probing, assuring to "go soft on him", they added.

    PTI

    More new-delhi NewsView All

    Read more about:

    arrested delhi new delhi bribe

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue