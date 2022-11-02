Delhi nurses in govt hospitals begin strike over irregularities in services, promotions

YouTube
    New Delhi, Nov 2: Scores of nurses of various Delhi government-run hospitals began their strike on Wednesday to put forth their demands which include regularisation of services and long-due promotions.

    The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) said it is a "symbolic strike" that will be held from 9-11 am from November 2-4.

    "However, emergency and ICU services won't be affected as nominal staff will work for these two services. OPD services and wards will be impacted due to the nursing staffs' strike that began today," DNF secretary general Liladhar Ramchandani said.

    He said all major city government-run hospitals have joined the call given by the DNF.

    So, has LNJP Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, DDU Hospital, GTB Hospital, BSA Hospital, Dr Hedgewar hospital, SGM Hospital, among other hospitals in Delhi, he said.

    Ramchandani said there were 8,000 sanctioned posts, but 6,000 nurses are working.

    Three new hospitals have come up and the staff from the other government hospitals has been diverted there. There has been an addition of beds, but no addition to nursing staff, he claimed.

    The DNF had recently carried out a march till the Delhi secretariat to press for their demands, including regularisation of services, promotions that are long due and creation of new posts.

    The Arvind Kejriwal government's health secretary and health minister are not serious about the problems of nurses. That is why there will be a symbolic strike, the DNF had tweeted on Tuesday.

    We apologise for the inconvenience and difficulty that patients will have to face during the strike, it said.

    X