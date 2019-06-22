Delhi Metro: Trains running late on Yellow Line between Vishwavidyalaya, Central Secretariat

  • search
    New Delhi, June 22: The trains between Vishwavidyalaya and Central Secretariat stations on Delhi Metro's Yellow Line are said to running late. The reason for delay is not known yet.

    DMRC services on all the other lines are normal, said reports. Vishwavidyalaya metro station is near the North Campus of the Delhi University and is used by students a lot. Central Secretariat is the nearest station to Parliament and one of the most important and busiest stations.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Today being a weekend, the delay in service is not likely to cause a major inconvineince, but had happened during peak hours on a normal weekday, a lot of government officials would have faced problems.

    Central Secretrait and Udhyog Bhawan stations are also in the area where a lot of ministries have their head offices.

    The Yellow Line is a metro rail line of the Delhi Metro which consists of 37 metro stations from Samaypur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurgaon. The line with a length of 48.8 kilometers is mostly underground and has been laid under one of the most congested parts of Delhi.

    [Trains running late on Delhi Metro's Violet Line between Nehru Place, Badarpur]

    The 4 kilometers stretch from Vishwa Vidyalaya - Kashmere Gate was the first section of the underground Delhi Metro line which was opened to public on 20 December 2004.

    Yesterday, a massive fire broke out at a furniture market near Kalindi Kunj Metro station in New Delhi affecting the Metro services.

    On June 20, services on the Delhi Metro's Red Line from Shaheed Sthal to Dilshad Garden were delayed for a few minutes.

    Earlier on May 29, services were affected for nearly two hours on the Red Line of the Delhi Metro due to a technical snag in the Dilshad Garden-Shahdara section of the corridor.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
