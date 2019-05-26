Delhi Metro jobs: DMRC recruiting Managers, consultants; 35 job openings announced; How to apply

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 26: Delhi Metro has announced 35 job openings and DMRC has invited applications for 4 Managers (Design), one Dy. General Manager (Design) and 30 consultants.

Last date to submit Online Form is June 14, 2019, for Managers and Dy. General Manager vacancies and May 31 for consultant job openings.

DMRC has invited applications for manager level openings in design department. The official notification says there is an "immediate requirement of experienced personnel for Design Department of DMRC."

Educational qualification required for manager level job openings in design department (Essential) B.E. / B. Tech (Civil) (4 Years) with minimum 60% marks from a Govt. recognized University or Institute. Desirable: M. Tech (Structural Engg).

DMRC Managers and Dy. General Manager vacancies official notification: Click Here

DMRC Manager jobs recruitment process:

he selection methodology shall comprise of Interview and / or Group Discussion and Medical Examination. The selection process would judge different facets of knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude and physical fitness of Candidates.

How to apply:

Fill up the Application Form in Annexure-1 of the DMRC official notificcation. [X] and send by speed post to Chief General Manager (HR) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Metro Bhawan, New Delhi.

Full address to send application form:

Chief General Manager (HR) Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

DMRC Recruitment 2019: Consultant vacancies

DMRC has announced recruitment notification for the post of Consultant. 30 job openings have been announced. Last date to submit application for Delhi Metro Consultant jobs is May 31,2019.

DMRC Consultant recruitment process:

The selection process will consist of Skill Test / Interview. The interview will be held by the Fourth week of June, 2019 at Metro Bhawan, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi (tentatively) (Complete details will be displayed on DMRC website).

The final results will be declared by First week of July, 2019. (Tentatively).

DMRC Consultant jobs/vacancies official notification: Click Here