    Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Jhilmil Industrial Area

    New Delhi, Apr 25: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Delhi's Jhilmil Industrial Area on Thursday, said reports.

    26 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

    Representational Image

    According to the Fire Department, information about the fire in a four-storey building was received around 6 pm.

    No casualty has been reported so far.

    On March 23, A massive fire broke out at the basement of a paper factory in Delhi's Dilshad Garden area

    On March 19, a fire broke out at Bikaner sweets in west Delhi's Janakpuri area. The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the chimney which was placed on first floor, the fire officials had said on March 19.

    [Delhi: 17 killed in fire at Hotel Arpit Palace in Karol Bagh; 2 jumped off the building]

    On March 6, a massive fire broke out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at CGO Complex in Delhi. As many as 25 fire tenders had to be rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. One person died in the incident.

    In February, a massive fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh claimed 17 lives. As many as 17 people were killed, including three Myanmar nationals, and three sustained injuries. The owner of Hotel Arpit Palace, RK Goel, after the arrest, told police that the building plan for the establishment was not approved by the municipal corporation and that he was using the basement to run a banquet hall. RK Goel was nabbed by the crime branch of Delhi Police on February 17, after he arrived in Delhi from Qatar.

    fire delhi

    Story first published: Thursday, April 25, 2019, 22:34 [IST]
