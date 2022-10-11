Delhi man lost over Rs 2 lakh in Jamtara-style cyber frauds; four held

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 11: Delhi Police's Cyber Police Station of the northeast district busted a syndicate of fraudsters and arrested four persons for allegedly duping a man of over Rs two lakh in an alleged online fraud.

The accused have been identified as Azharuddin Ansari (Dhanbad), Murshed Ansari (Dhanbad), Asfak Ansari (Dhanbad), and Asgar Ansari (Deoghar), said the police on Monday, according to an ANI report.

With their arrest, the police also recovered a total of Rs 7,90,000 in cash, four debit cards, seven mobile phones and a chequebook.

They were arrested on the basis of a complaint on July 3 by one Rajesh Kumar Sharma in which he said that he was cheated of Rs 2,40, 000 by these people in online fraud.

In the complaint, Sharma alleged that he had ordered medicines online which were to be delivered through a private courier service. When the order was getting late, he goggled helpline number of DTDC Service to know about its delivery but was trapped by the fraudsters, according to ANI.

"Sharma was asked to download a quick support application on mobile and he was duped of Rs 2,40,000," the police said.

The amount of Rs 2,40,000 was transferred to five different bank accounts, the police found during the investigation.

The police further added that out of Rs 2,40,000, Rs 40,000 was transferred to one Siraj Ansari (Jharkhand). The police analysed the linked mobile number and CCTV footage of the ATM from where cash was withdrawn. After that a raid was conducted at Dhanbad and a person namely Azharuddin Ansari (Murgabani, PS Govindpur, Dhanbad Jharkhand) was arrested with the recovery of 3 mobile phones, one debit card, chequebook, according to the reports.

Azharuddin Ansari confessed to his crime and revealed the names of his associates during the investigation, the police added.

After Azharuddin Ansari, another raid was conducted and his other associate namely Murshed Ansari (Jamtara, Dhanbad, Jharkhand) was arrested on September 16 with the recovery of one mobile phone and Asfak Ansari was arrested on September 30 with the recovery of Rs 1000 cash and two mobile phones.

"Later Asgar Ansari was arrested on October 6 with the recovery of cash Rs 7,90,000, one mobile phone, three ATM cards, one Cheque Book, two POS machines,"the police added

The police said that all the accused confessed to their crimes.

The police added that the fraudsters used to cheat people in the name of customer support executives after asking the people to download quick support applications and thus get access to their mobile phone and connected bank account.

This was how they used to cheat innocent people of their money and further transfer the cheated money to different bank accounts, the report said.

Further investigation into the case is on.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 10:51 [IST]