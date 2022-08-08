CAT 2022 registrations begins at 10 am today| Know documents required and other details here

App-based premium bus service to be rolled out in Delhi

Delhi: Man dies while charging e-rickshaw

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 08: A 34-year-old man died of electric shock while charging an e-rickshaw in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said on Sunday.

The man has been identified as Mahender, resident of Indira Camp in Vikas Puri, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday, police said, adding that the victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

13 killed as auto-rickshaw and bus collide in MP's Gwalior

"During inquiry, it was found that Mahender was working in an e-rickshaw charging garage at Chander Vihar. While charging an e-rickshaw, he got electric shock," said a senior police officer, news agency PTI reported.

A case was registered under Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

After postmortem conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to the father of the man, he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, August 8, 2022, 12:39 [IST]