Delhi: Luxury car robbed at gunpoint in R K Puram

New Delhi

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Aug 12: A luxury car was robbed allegedly at gunpoint by some unidentified people in South Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Friday night when the driver of the Jaguar car was heading towards a mall in South Delhi to pick up his employer, they said.

"A Hyundai Verna hit the Jaguar from behind, following which the driver of the luxury car came out to inspect the damage," a senior police officer said.

He said two men came out of the Verna and allegedly threatened the driver at gunpoint. While one of them drove away with the luxury car, the other took the Verna and fled the spot.

[Delhi crime: 30-year-old woman shot at in Dwarka, sustains bullet injury on neck]

Several teams of police have been informed to nab the accused persons who are yet to be identified, police said, adding that technical surveillance has also been mounted.

PTI