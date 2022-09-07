YouTube
    Delhi: LG asks Delhi govt to release 'pending' Rs 383 crore to MCDs

    New Delhi, Sep 7: Delhi LG V K Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release Rs 383.74 crore due to the city's municipal corporations under education and health heads, the LG office said on Wednesday.

    Sharing on Twitter a letter he wrote to the CM, Saxena's office said he has asked for the release of the fund pending for two years.

    Delhi LG V K Saxena
    Holding the fund "without any reason" was adversely impacting primary education and health in Delhi, he said in the letter.

