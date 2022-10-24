With AQI of 259, Delhi's air on day before Diwali least polluted in 7 years

Delhi LG and CM greet people on Diwali, ask people to be mindful of pollution

New Delhi

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 24: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday wished happiness and prosperity to the people of the city on Diwali.

Saxena also urged people to follow precautionary measures for COVID-19 and pollution while celebrating the festival. "Hearty wishes to Delhiites on auspicious festival of Diwali. I hope this festival will bring unbound happiness and prosperity in your lives.

आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाल एवं समृद्ध जीवन की मंगलकामनाओं के साथ आप सभी को दिवाली महापर्व की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। आपके घर में सदैव माँ लक्ष्मी जी का वास रहे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2022

It's urged to all to be vigilant towards precautionary guidelines and pollution," the lieutenant governor tweeted. Chief Minister Kejriwal also wished good health and prosperity to people. "Lots of good wishes of Diwali to all of you for good health and happy and prosperous life.

आप सभी को दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



मां लक्ष्मी और प्रभु श्रीराम से मेरी प्रार्थना है कि दीपावली का त्यौहार सबके जीवन में सुख, संपन्नता और सौभाग्य का प्रकाश लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/z6Z8eVQWkl — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 24, 2022

दीपावली के पावन पर्व पर सभी दिल्ली वासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं ।



मैं आशा करता हूँ कि दीपों का यह त्योहार आप सब के जीवन में अपार खुशियाँ और समृद्धि लाएगा।



सब से आग्रह है कि त्योहार मनाते हुये COVID-19 के एहतियाती दिशा-निर्देशों और प्रदूषण के प्रति सजग रहें। — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) October 24, 2022

May goddess Laxmi always reside in your house," he tweeted. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a tweet greeted people, praying to goddess Laxmi and Lord Rama to bring happiness, prosperity and good fortune in the lives of all.