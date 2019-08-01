  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification, apply from tomorrow, earn Rs 1.77 lakh

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 01: The Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    Interested candidates can start applying from August 2 2019 onwards and if selected they could earn up to Rs 1.77 lakh. To be eligible, candidates need to appear for a preliminary exam, followed by Mains and then the interview or viva-voice. The preliminary exam will be held on September 22 2019.

    Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification, apply from tomorrow, earn Rs 1.77 lakh

    The upper age limit has been capped at 32 years. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category students up to 15 years. The age would be counted as on January 1 2020.

    Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. For the reserved category it is Rs 200. Candidates must note that this fee is non-refundable. Those candidates selected will get salary between the pay scale of Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500. To apply candidates must log into delhihighcourt.nic.in.

    How to apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019:

    • Go to delhihighcourt.nic.in
    • Click on public notice
    • Click on recruitment
    • Click on link for judicial services
    • Register with your details
    • Log in with the registration number
    • Fill form
    • Upload images
    • Make payment
    • Download form
    • Take a printout

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi high court judicial notification

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 9:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue