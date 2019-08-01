Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification, apply from tomorrow, earn Rs 1.77 lakh

New Delhi, Aug 01: The Delhi Judicial Service exam 2019 notification has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

Interested candidates can start applying from August 2 2019 onwards and if selected they could earn up to Rs 1.77 lakh. To be eligible, candidates need to appear for a preliminary exam, followed by Mains and then the interview or viva-voice. The preliminary exam will be held on September 22 2019.

The upper age limit has been capped at 32 years. There is a relaxation in the upper age limit for reserved category students up to 15 years. The age would be counted as on January 1 2020.

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000. For the reserved category it is Rs 200. Candidates must note that this fee is non-refundable. Those candidates selected will get salary between the pay scale of Rs 56,100 and Rs 1,77,500. To apply candidates must log into delhihighcourt.nic.in.

How to apply for Delhi Judicial Service Exam 2019:

Go to delhihighcourt.nic.in

Click on public notice

Click on recruitment

Click on link for judicial services

Register with your details

Log in with the registration number

Fill form

Upload images

Make payment

Download form

Take a printout