Delhi government's 'Yogashala' resumes amid smog, toxic air

New Delhi, Nov 03: Delhi government on Thursday resumed its free yoga classes 'Yogashala' and AAP leaders posted about the same on their twitter handles. The initiative, however, received much backlash with a section of people questioning the timing of these classes when the capital was choking due to air quality which plunged to 'severe' on Thursday.

"Yoga classes have started once again under Delhi's Yogashala in every corner of Delhi. The public engages with the classes with the same enthusiasm and energy," Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said on Twitter. He posted a photo and said that this is the "public's answer to the conspirators" who tried to stop the classes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the free yoga classes conducted by his government would not stop and asserted that he was ready to beg before the people of Delhi to ensure that the scheme continued. "There were 17,000 people attending these classes at 590 sites daily. Of these 17,000 people, a large share, around 10,000-11,000, was constituted by those suffering from post-Covid symptoms," PTI quoted him as saying.

The Dilli Ki Yogshala programme, which was started in December 2021, provides free yoga classes to Delhi residents. Under the programme, the Kejriwal government sends a yoga teacher to a park or a community space for free if 25 people or more people take classes together.

However, the timing of the yoga classes have come under criticism. Netizens slammed the Delhi government for resuming the classes when the national capital is affected by poor air quality.

"Very good... In such pollution.. god save all of them who are doing Yoga. #PollutionDelhi," a user on Twitter said. Another person posted, "It's getting tough - Even to breathe... Will

@PMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal @BhagwantMann do something??? [sic]"

A netizen lamented, "Can we able to face present high levels of air pollution by participating in Yogshala classes in open, then what is the need/what purpose would be served to have Red light on Gaddi off campaign?" "Understand most of the Yogshala classes are held in OPEN AREAS in Delhi. During winter months (October to February) air pollution in Delhi remain at very higher levels. It may not be FIT to held Yogshala classes in open areas during these months," a person said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital at 8 am was at 364 (in the 'Very Poor' category) and at 7 am the recorded AQI stood at 408 ('Severe').