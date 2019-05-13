Delhi gang wars: Three arrested for shooting dead a man outside Saket court

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 13: In connection with the shooting dead of a person over rivalries between local gangs on may 6, the Delhi Police today arrested three men.

They were arrested for allegedly killing a rival gang member near Saket court on May 6, a PTI report quoted police as saying.

The arrested accused are Badal (27), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Satender (26), from Govindpuri, and Asfak Ahmed (24), a resident of Dakshinpuri, they said. Acting on a tip-off, police apprehended Badal on Sunday from Khanpur village, where he had arrived to cast his vote, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik said.

On his instance, Satender and Asfak Ahmed were also arrested, the police officer said. During interrogation, it was revealed that the victim, Prince, had threatened his rival gang member Rohit Choudhary publicly.

[Delhi: Two members of 'Thak-Thak' gang held]

Following this, Badal, Ahmed and Satender shot dead Prince near Saket court on May 6. Before that, there were two unsuccessful attempts on Prince's life, Naik said. Four mobile phones and one motorcycle were seized from the accused, the DCP said.

Last week, an exchange of fire took place between notorious gangster Paramjeet Dalal and a team of NR Special Cell in which the wanted criminal was injured, and later arrested. The encounter took place near Sector 37 in West Delhi's Rohini locality.

Paramjeet Dalal was one of the criminals who was in the top-ten wanted persons list released by Delhi Police's Special Cell in 2017.

[Islamic State module planning to bomb Delhi, UP busted]

Dalal is wanted in connection with abduction, robberies and murders. In 2016, he had abducted a businessman from Vijat Vihar area and demanded a ransom on Rs 25 lakh. Reports say that eventually, some 90 lakh rupees had to be paid to free the businessman.

On April 26, two suspected members of the "Thak-Thak" gang, including a juvenile, were apprehended from south Delhi and an amount of nearly Rs 50 lakh was recovered from them

Delhi's top 10 most wanted criminals:

Jitender Gogi was on top of the list released by Delhi Police's Special Cell in 2017 followed by Sandeep Dhillu and Amit Tajpuria at second and third places, respectively. Kuldeep Fajja, Hashim Baba and Rohit Moi were then at fourth, fifth and sixth places, respectively. Paramjeet Dalal was at eight place, while Sanjay Lakra and Samunder Khatri were at ninth and tenth places, respectively. At one point, Rajesh Bharti gang was also a menace in Delhi. But in June 2018, four memers of the Rajesh Bharti gang were gunned down by Delhi Police's Special cell. Six police personnel and one gang member were also injured. The gang leader Rajesh Bharti was also shot dead by the police.