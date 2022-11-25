Delhi: Blazing fire at Chandni Chowk market; 40 fire tenders rushed to site

New Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 25: A huge fire erupted in the shops of Bhagirath Palace market, Delhi's Chandni Chowk on Thursday and continued to rage on Friday morning as well. As many as 40 fire tenders are working to control the blaze.

No casualty in the fire incident has been reported so far. Several fire tenders are on the spot and attempts are on to douse the fire.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said in the early hours of Friday, "The situation is not very good".

The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged: Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service Director https://t.co/BcU4Qd9wUT pic.twitter.com/yroJhxLzo6 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

"The situation is not very good as of now. 40 fire tenders are present at the spot. The fire will be brought under control by morning. No casualties have been reported so far. A major part of the building has been damaged," Atul Garg was quoted as saying by ANI.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, former health minister also visited the site in the early hours today and said, "Efforts are being put in to douse the fire. Fire officials and Police are at the site. Fire has not been brought under control so far. Two floors have been damaged. No casualty has been reported. The reason for the fire is not known yet."

The call regarding the fire was received at 09:19 pm on Thursday.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

Story first published: Friday, November 25, 2022, 9:39 [IST]