Delhi AQI 'very poor' at 326; air improves slightly but smog lingers

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 07: Despite a slight improvement in the air quality on Sunday, Delhiites on Monday woke up to a lingering smog covering its sky with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital in the 'Very Poor' category.

Even though the air quality in Delhi continued to slide for the second consecutive day from the 'severe' category, which was recorded for three straight days last week, it is still touching an alarming level as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood at 326.

According to the data released by the 'Air Quality Early Warning System Delhi', the quality of air is to further deteriorate in Delhi in the coming days, as reported by news agency ANI.

"The air quality is likely to deteriorate but remains in the very poor category from November 8 to November 9," it said in a press release, adding that the forecast for the subsequent six days is likely to remain largely in the very poor category.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will host a high-level meeting on Monday today to review the latest orders issued by the Centre's air quality body regarding reversing limitations imposed under the final stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

A decision on reopening primary schools and rescinding the order requiring 50 percent of government employees to work from home is expected to be made at the meeting, according to an official, news agency PTI reported.

Last Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that primary schools in Delhi will be shut until the pollution situation improves.

Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 10:27 [IST]