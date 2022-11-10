Delhi AQI remains 'very poor' but parts of NCR breathe better

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 10: The air quality of Delhi continued to remain in the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 303 on Thursday morning accompanied by smog that covered the skies and lowered the visibility in the Capital.

Along with Delhi, Noida also continued to witness 'very poor' air quality with AQI recorded at 309. However, there was an improvement in Gurugram where air quality improved to 'moderate' with AQI at 144.

According to an ANI report, the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 was recorded at 147 in the 'very poor' category and 275 in the 'poor' category respectively in Delhi.

Delhi's AQI worsens, air remains 'very poor'

All major monitoring stations in the national capital also recorded AQI in the 'very poor' category.

Lodhi Road recorded AQI of 266, Delhi Airport (T3) recorded an AQI of 303 and Mathura road recorded an AQI of 319. The AQI at Delhi University stood at 322 while IIT Delhi stood at 252 in 'poor category'. Pusa recorded AQI of 290 while Dhirpur recorded an AQI of 295. Ayanagar also was at the lower end of the 'poor' category at 297 at 10:15 am on Thursday.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor and 401-500 severe.

The Delhi government decided to reopen the primary schools on Wednesday following an improvement in the quality of air.

With input from ANI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 13:10 [IST]