  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi: 4 injured in fight at a gym Jyoti Nagar

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 10: Four persons were injured when a fight broke out among some people at a gym in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar, police said on Saturday.

    On Friday morning, Harish Choudhary (29) and Deepak Rana (28), both residents of Gokalpur, were exercising at the gym when an argument ensued between them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The squabble took a serious turn when Deepak attacked Harish with an iron rod to which the latter retaliated. By this time, two other persons, Subhash and Devender, attacked Harish, the police officer said.

    [Man arrested for sending threat mails to Delhi Chief Minister]

    The entire incident was recorded at the CCTV cameras installed in the gym, he said, adding the four injured were taken to GTB hospital.

    According to police, the accused had arguments and fights earlier also. Two cross cases have been filed against Harish and Deepak at Jyoti Nagar police station.

    PTI

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    delhi crime

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue