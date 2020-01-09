Declared: NCVT MIS ITI result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 09: The NCVT MIS ITI result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The ITI semester exam was conducted by the NCVT in August and September 2019. The apprentice training is a course in any industry of establishment that is undergone in pursuance of a contract of apprenticeship between and employer and apprentices. The results are available on ncvtmis.gov.in.

How to check NCVT MIS ITI result 2019:

Go to ncvtmis.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout