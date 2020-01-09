  • search
    Declared: NCVT MIS ITI result 2019

    New Delhi, Jan 09: The NCVT MIS ITI result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The ITI semester exam was conducted by the NCVT in August and September 2019. The apprentice training is a course in any industry of establishment that is undergone in pursuance of a contract of apprenticeship between and employer and apprentices. The results are available on ncvtmis.gov.in.

    How to check NCVT MIS ITI result 2019:

    • Go to ncvtmis.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Thursday, January 9, 2020, 8:01 [IST]
