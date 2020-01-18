Declared: LIC Assistant Main Result 2019

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: The LIC Assistant Main Result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The exam was held in December 2019. The results have bee declared division wise. The exam was aimed at recruiting 7,492 candidates for various divisional organisations of the LIC.

Candidates who clear the examination will be called for the interview. The date of the interview would be notified once the results are declared. The results are available on licindia.in.

How to check LIC Assistant Main Result 2019:

Go to liciindia.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download

Take a printout