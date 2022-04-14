CUCET 2022 registration process, syllabus, criteria and exam pattern

New Delhi, Apr 14: The CUCET 2022 registration process is underway. More details are available on the official website.

The application form for the Common Universities Entrance test 2022 has been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates need to select any four cities of their choice while filling the application form of the CUCET 2022. The exam city will be allotted based on the preference selected by the candidates.

There is no age limit for the candidates appearing for the CUCET 2022. Candidates who have passed Class 12 of the equivalent exam are eligible to appear irrespective of age. Candidates would however have to fulfil the age criteria if any of the university they want to take admission in. The syllabus will be based on the syllabus of Class 12 for the CUCET 2022.

Section IA will be conducted in 13 languages. Students can choose any of the 13 languages. 40 questions including reading comprehension can be attempted of the 50 in each language.

Section IB: There would be 19 languages and any of these can be chosen.

Section II: There are 27 domain specific subjects on offer and a candidates can chose a maximum of six domains. There would be MCQ Based Questions on NCERT Class XII syllabus.

Section III General Test is being used for admission and there will be 60 questions to attempted out of the 75 including MCQ General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General Mental Ability, Numerical Ability etc.

For more details on the CUCET 2022 registration visit cuet.samarth.ac.in.

