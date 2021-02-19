CTET answer key 2021 released: Check before Feb 21

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 19: The CTET answer key 2021 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates who appeared for The CTET 2021 exam can check the answer key online on or before February 21 2021.

The board conducted The CTET 2021 exam on January 31 2021. An official notice reads, "there is a provision for the candidates to challenge the answer keys through the link available on the website www.ctet.nic.in from 19.02.2021 to 21.02.2021 (till 05.00 PM). A fee of Rs. 1000/- per question is required to be submitted through credit/debit card. The fee once paid is non-refundable." The CTET answer key 2021 is available on CTET.nic.in.

How to check CTET answer key 2021:

Go to CTET.nic.in

Click on the link that reads key challenges or CTET January 2021

Select one of the links

A new page will appear

Enter required details

The CTET answer 2021 will be displayed

Take a printout