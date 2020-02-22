CTET 2020 application date extended, check here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 22: The CTET 2020 application date has been extended. More details are available on the official website.

The exams are being held in July 2020 to determine the eligibility of primary and upper primary teachers.

The application process was scheduled to conclude on February 24 2020. However the date has now been extended to March 2 2020. The last date to pay the application fee has been extended to March 5 2020 and candidates would have time until 3.30 pm.

The exam will be held for two papers. Paper 1 is for primary classes 1 to 5 and paper two is for upper primary classes 6 to 8.