    CTET 2019 admit card expected date: Check exam date and pattern

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 20: The CTET 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

    The exam would be held on July 7 2019 and the same would be conducted across 97 cities. The admit card is likely to be declared a week before the examinations. Once the admit cards are released, candidates are advised to check if all information on the same is correct.

    CTET 2019 admit card expected date: Check exam date and pattern

    The CTET would have two papers- primary state exam and elementary stage teachers.

    CTET Paper 1:

    • Child Development
    • Pedagogy
    • Language I
    • Language II
    • Mathematics
    • Environmental Studies

    (Exam duration is for 2 hours and will have 150 multiple choice questions)

    CTET Paper 2:

    • Child Development
    • Pedagogy
    • Language I
    • Language II
    • Mathematics and Science
    • Social Studies/Social Science

    (Exam duration is for 2 hours and will have 150 multiple choice questions)

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 8:23 [IST]
