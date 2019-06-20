CTET 2019 admit card expected date: Check exam date and pattern

New Delhi, June 20: The CTET 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The exam would be held on July 7 2019 and the same would be conducted across 97 cities. The admit card is likely to be declared a week before the examinations. Once the admit cards are released, candidates are advised to check if all information on the same is correct.

The CTET would have two papers- primary state exam and elementary stage teachers.

CTET Paper 1:

Child Development

Pedagogy

Language I

Language II

Mathematics

Environmental Studies

(Exam duration is for 2 hours and will have 150 multiple choice questions)

CTET Paper 2:

Child Development

Pedagogy

Language I

Language II

Mathematics and Science

Social Studies/Social Science

(Exam duration is for 2 hours and will have 150 multiple choice questions)