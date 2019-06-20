Keep youself updated with latestNew-delhi News
CTET 2019 admit card expected date: Check exam date and pattern
New Delhi
New Delhi, June 20: The CTET 2019 admit card will be released soon. The same once released will be available on the official website.
The exam would be held on July 7 2019 and the same would be conducted across 97 cities. The admit card is likely to be declared a week before the examinations. Once the admit cards are released, candidates are advised to check if all information on the same is correct.
The CTET would have two papers- primary state exam and elementary stage teachers.
CTET Paper 1:
- Child Development
- Pedagogy
- Language I
- Language II
- Mathematics
- Environmental Studies
(Exam duration is for 2 hours and will have 150 multiple choice questions)
CTET Paper 2:
- Child Development
- Pedagogy
- Language I
- Language II
- Mathematics and Science
- Social Studies/Social Science
(Exam duration is for 2 hours and will have 150 multiple choice questions)