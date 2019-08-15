  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CSIR UGC NET June 2019: Direct PDF link to check result here

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 15: The CSIR UGC NET June 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The CSIR-UGC exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) was conducted in June this year. 3,860 candidates have qualified for the JRF (NET) CSIR. 1,969 candidates have qualified for the JRF (NET) UGC.

    CSIR UGC NET June 2019: Direct PDF link to check result here

    The results have been declared in the PDF format. The same container the names and details and also the ranks of the qualified candidates. The direct PDF link to check the result is https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GUi8OX0P7UIuYBLyav0Hburpknl14wL4/view.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    csir results

    Story first published: Thursday, August 15, 2019, 9:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue