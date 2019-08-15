CSIR UGC NET June 2019: Direct PDF link to check result here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 15: The CSIR UGC NET June 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The CSIR-UGC exam for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) was conducted in June this year. 3,860 candidates have qualified for the JRF (NET) CSIR. 1,969 candidates have qualified for the JRF (NET) UGC.

The results have been declared in the PDF format. The same container the names and details and also the ranks of the qualified candidates. The direct PDF link to check the result is https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GUi8OX0P7UIuYBLyav0Hburpknl14wL4/view.