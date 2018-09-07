  • search

Cow slaughter: 7 persons arrested

    Noida, Sep 7: Tension gripped Noida's Gejha village where alleged remains of a cow were found Thursday, prompting police to file a case and arrest seven people suspected of slaughtering the animal.

    The remains were spotted by locals near a 'baraat ghar' in a meat market in the village in Sector 93 in the morning and they soon alerted the police on the emergency 100 number, officials said.

    Based on a complaint filed by a villager here, an FIR was filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955 at the Phase 2 police station.

    In the complaint, he accused meat traders of slaughtering the animal.

    "Seven accused persons have been arrested so far. They have been charged under section 3/5 A/8 of the Uttar Pradesh Cow Slaughter Act," Circle Officer, City 3rd, Shwetabh Pandey told PTI.

    Another police official said the samples of meat from local shops and those of the alleged remains of the cow were sent for forensic test.

    The arrested persons will be remanded in judicial custody Friday morning, the official said.

    The police pacified the villagers and stepped up security in the area, he said.

    Story first published: Friday, September 7, 2018, 9:19 [IST]
