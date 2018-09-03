  • search

Suspected cow smugglers open fire at cops

    New Delhi, Sep 3: Two suspected cow smugglers allegedly opened fire at a PCR van which was following them in north Delhi's Timarpur area, the police said on Sunday.

    The incident took place on the intervening night of September 1 and 2, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Nupur Prasad said.

    The unidentified duo fired two gunshots at the policemen and fled from the spot leaving behind a tempo carrying two cows, she said, adding that the policemen were not injured.

    The vehicle, which has a registration number of Rajasthan, has been seized and the cows have been sent to a cow shelter, the DCP said.

    A case has been registered. Based on the registration number, efforts are underway to trace the owner of the vehicle and the accused, she said.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 9:13 [IST]
