    Committed to women safety, Delhi to get 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in 2-3 months: Sisodia

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 23: Asserting that the Arvind Kejriwal government was committed to ensure safety of women in the city, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said a total of about three lakh CCTV cameras will be installed in Delhi as part of a project to boost security.

    The AAP government has already begun work on installation of 1.4 CCTV cameras. He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the work to install 2,000 CCTV cameras in his assembly constituency of Patparganj here as part of the project.

    Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia
    "I congratulate the people of Patparganj. It is a big dream realised today.. as it is related to women safety. Though (the job of ensuring) women safety (Delhi Police) does not directly come under the Delhi government, it is doing whatever it can, and installation of CCTVs is a step in that direction only," he said.

    Entire Delhi is to get 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras in two-three months, Sisodia said during the event held at Supershine Chowk in East Vinod Nagar in East Delhi, adding, Patparganj will get 2,000 cameras in the first phase.

    [Sisodia calls for 'surgical strike' on unemployment, hunger, illiteracy]

    "And, tender process begun for another 1.5 lakh cameras. So, entire Delhi will have about three lakh cameras," he said. "Our sisters and daughters will get the biggest relief," Sisodia said.

    The deputy chief minister, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said the cameras shall be installed separately for schools and buses. Earlier this month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the work would start on June 8.

    He said the tender for installing 1.40 lakh CCTV cameras had been passed and a survey completed for 70,000 cameras. The entire project is likely to be completed by December, the chief minister had said.

