Coming Soon: Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale!

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi Sep 10: As we gear-up for the festive season, what we all look forward to are many upcoming sales, which sets your free to shop till you drop.

Most of the e-commerce giants are getting ready for there annual festival sales. Amazon India too has announced the Great Indian Festival sale. Though Amazon has not confirmed any dates for the sale, it has uploaded a landing page on its site announcing the Great Indian festival and has teased the customers with offers that gives them an idea of what to expect in the annual sale.

The landing page announces that for prime members the sale will begin early.

What is to expect

Amazon is promising 'lowest prices' on some of the most popular smartphones. These smartphones includes the OnePlus 7 Pro, Xiaomi MI A3, Samsung Galaxy M30 and others.

The Smartphone buyers will also get exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers, some great deals on protection plans and accessories.

Amazon has tie-up with SBI to offer 10 percent instant discount to debit and credit card users.

It is also offering a cashback of up to Rs 600 on the cards approval.

Besides smartphones, Amazon is offering 'Biggest savings of the year' on Amazon products like Echo, Fire TV and Kindle.

Buyers are also likely to see 'biggest discounts' on home appliances like televisions, fridges, air conditioners, and more.

So keep an eye of Amazon's website as you may not want to miss some great offers this festive season.