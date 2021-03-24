CMAT 2021 admit card to be released anytime now

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 24: The CMAT 2021 admit card is expected to be released today. The same once released will be available on the official website.

The admit card is expected to be released by 10 am today. The entrance exam is scheduled for March 31 2021.

The CMAT 2021 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift would be between 9 am and 12 noon, while the evening shift would be from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year there would be a new paper named 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship' and those who have opted for the new paper will get 30 minutes extra to write it.

There would be five sections for the CMAT paper. They are Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Language Comprehension, Logical Reasoning , General Awareness and the new optional section, Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Each section will have 25 questions for 100 parks. In all there would be 500 marks. The admit card once released will be available on cmat.nta.nic.in.