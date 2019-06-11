  • search
    CLAT 2019 results to be declared on this date

    New Delhi, June 11: The CLAT 2019 results will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Earlier it was said that the results would be declared on Monday. However there is now confirmation that the results would be declared on June 14.

    The Common Law Admission Test was held on May 26 across the country. There are a total of 2,584 seats up for grabs at the 21 National Law Universities. This year the DNLU Jabalpur is part of the CLAT. The Dr. B R Ambedkar National Law University at Sonipat, Haryana will also be part of the admission process this year.

