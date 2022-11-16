YouTube
    CISF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 787 Constable/Tradesman posts, check details here

    New Delhi, Nov 16: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has invited applications for the CISF Constable Recruitment Bharti 2022 for 787 vacancies. Eligible candidates for the recruitment of Constable/Tradesman 2022 can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of CISF.

    The online application process will begin on 21 November (Monday), while the last date to apply for the posts is 20 December (Tuesday) 2022 up to 11 pm.

    Post Name: Vacancy

    Constable / Cook: 304
    Constable / Cobbler: 06
    Constable / Tailor: 27
    Constable / Barber: 102
    Constable / Washer-man: 118
    Constable / Sweeper: 199
    Constable / Painter: 01
    Constable / Mason: 12
    Constable / Plumber: 04
    Constable / Mali: 03
    Constable / Welder: 03

    Eligibility criteria

    Age Limit: Between 18 years to 23 years as on August 1, 2022.

    Educational Qualification:

    Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognised board for skilled trades on or before the closing date of receipt of the online application form. (i.e. Barber, Boot Maker/Cobbler, Tailor, Cook, Mason, Mali, Painter, Plumber, Washer Man and Welder). Industrial Training Institute trained personnel will be preferred.

    Application Fee

    The application fee of Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from UR, OBC and EWS category. Female candidates and those candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Ex-servicemen categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 17:16 [IST]
