  • search
Trending ISRO E-Cigarettes
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Check full SSC CPO 2019 official notification

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 20: The SSC CPO 2019 official notification has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Check full SSC CPO 2019 official notification

    The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive computer based exam for the recruitment of SI in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces and Assistant SI in CISF. More details are available on ssc.nic.in.

    SSC CPO: Important dates:

    • Last date to apply: October 16 2019
    • Last date to make fee payment: October 18 2019
    • Admit card for Tier-I: November 2019
    • Paper-I Exam: December 11 to December 13 2019
    • Result: Tentatively in January 2020

    Age limit:

    • Minimum Age: 20 years
    • Maximum Age: 25 years
    • SC/ST: 5 years age relaxation
    • OBC: 3 years

    Application fee: Rs 100

    Women candidates, SC/ST, ESM exempt from application fee

    How to pay application fee for SSC CPO 2019:

    BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using MasterCard, Maestro RuPay Credit, Debit card, cash at SBI branches.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    ssc notification

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 8:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue