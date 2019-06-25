CGTET 2019 results: Direct links to check Paper 1, 2 results

New Delhi, June 25: The CGTET 2019 results have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

The CGPEP has released the TET 2019 results for Paper 1 and 2. Below we are providing you with the direct links to check the Paper 1 and Paper 2 results. The results are available on cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

Direct Link to Check Paper 1 result: https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/Vyapam_results/tet19_primary_input.jsp

Direct link to check Paper 2 result: https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/Vyapam_results/tet19_upperprimary_input.jsp

How to check CGTET 2019 result:

Go to cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout