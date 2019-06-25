  • search
    CGTET 2019 results: Direct links to check Paper 1, 2 results

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, June 25: The CGTET 2019 results have been declared. The same is also available on the official website.

    The CGPEP has released the TET 2019 results for Paper 1 and 2. Below we are providing you with the direct links to check the Paper 1 and Paper 2 results. The results are available on cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

    Direct Link to Check Paper 1 result: https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/Vyapam_results/tet19_primary_input.jsp

    Direct link to check Paper 2 result: https://cgvyapam.cgstate.gov.in/Vyapam_results/tet19_upperprimary_input.jsp

    How to check CGTET 2019 result:

    • Go to cgvyapam.choice.gov.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    chhattisgarh results

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 7:41 [IST]
