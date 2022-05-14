Is Lunar Eclipse 2022 visible in India? Know if you have to follow sutak rules?

CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 declared: Check website, topper’s list, helpline number here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 14: The CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Over 8 lakh students had appeared for the exams. They can now check the results by using their roll number as mentioned in the admit card.

A total of 74.23 per cent students have cleared the Class 10 exams while in the case of Class 12 it was 79.30 per cent. Suman Patel, Sonali Bala are the toppers in the Class 10 exams and in the case of Class 12 it is Ritesh Kumar Sahu.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has also activated a toll ffee number 18002334363 to address students' anxiety. The same will be available between 10.30 am and 5 pm until May 23. The CGBSE 10th, 12th results 2022 are available on cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 13:12 [IST]