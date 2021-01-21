CEED UCEED 2021 answer keys released

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 21: The CEED UCEED 2021 answer keys have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The answer keys were declared by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. Candidates are advised to download and save the copies of answer keys. The last date for receipt of comments on the draft key is January 24. No comments through mail will be entertained.

"It is strongly recommended that you download a copy of your responses (pdf file) and save it for future reference, "the official website says. The answer keys are available on ceed.iitb.ac.in.