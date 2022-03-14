CBSE Term 1 result 2022: Board replies to alleged discrepancies in Odia paper

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 14: The CBSE 10th term 1 result 2022 was released last week. The same is available on the official website.

The students who appeared in the Odia exam have alleged discrepancies in the answer keys for preparing the mark sheet. Responding to this the CBSE constituted an expert committee to examine the discrepancies alleged by the students.

"An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee," the CBSE notification said.

The CBSE also made the online dispute redressal mechanism available for term 1 exams and the same will be available until March 23. CBSE however said that disputes regarding the term 1 scores will be decided along with the verification and after the declaration of the term 2 results.

There is a likelihood that the CBSE may announce the Class 12 result offline like it had done in the case of the Class 10 results. The CBSE Class 10 term 1 result was released to the schools on March 11, but the same was not released online.

The Board is informing the schools only about the theory performance of their students of Class X in a collective manner. Hence, the performance of individual student will not be available on the website."

While there is no official update on how the Class 12 results will be released, candidates can check below on how to download their marks sheets in case it is released online. If the CBSE Class 12 Term 1 result is released online then the same can be downloaded at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, March 14, 2022, 17:11 [IST]