YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Exam Results 2021 have been declared on the official website of the board on Friday. As usual, girls outperformed boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year too by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.

      CBSE 12th result declared: How to check on official websites|Board Results | Oneindia News

      Representational Image
      Representational Image

      As many as 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent. The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.

      CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do

      If you are not satisfied with assessment, you will be allowed to sit for written examinations conducted by the board "when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations".

      Websites to check CBSE Class 12 Results

      • results.gov.in
      • cbseresults.nic.in
      • digilocker.gov.in, DigiLocker app
      • UMANG app
      • cbse.gov.in

      How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2021

      • Visit cbseresults.nic.in
      • Click on the CBSE Class 12 result 2021 link
      • Login with your roll number and other required details
      • Submit and download CBSE 12th result

      More new-delhi News  

      Read more about:

      cbse exams

      For Daily Alerts
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X