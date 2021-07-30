CBSE Class 12 Results 2021: Not satisfied with your exam marks? Here's what you can do
New Delhi, July 30: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 Exam Results 2021 have been declared on the official website of the board on Friday. As usual, girls outperformed boys in CBSE class 12 exams this year too by a margin of 0.54 percent, while over 70,000 students scored above 95 percent marks.
As many as 70,004 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,50,152 students have cored above 90 per cent. The result for over 65,000 candidates is still being prepared and will be declared by August 5.
If you are not satisfied with assessment, you will be allowed to sit for written examinations conducted by the board "when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations".
Websites to check CBSE Class 12 Results
- results.gov.in
- cbseresults.nic.in
- digilocker.gov.in, DigiLocker app
- UMANG app
- cbse.gov.in
How To Check CBSE 12th Result 2021
- Visit cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the CBSE Class 12 result 2021 link
- Login with your roll number and other required details
- Submit and download CBSE 12th result